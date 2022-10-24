Uganda reports 9 more Ebola cases in Kampala, urges vigilance

Uganda’s on going Ebola outbreak is over says WHO

The health minister announced on Monday that nine more Ebola cases have been detected in Uganda’s capital city of Kampala.

Raising the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 14 during the past two days.

In a rural area of central Uganda, the outbreak started that month.

Advertisement

The health minister announced on Monday that nine more Ebola cases have been detected in Uganda’s capital city of Kampala, raising the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 14 during the past two days.

In a rural area of central Uganda, the outbreak started that month. A man who had travelled from the Kassanda district in search of medical attention and eventually passed away spread it earlier this month to Kampala, a metropolis with a population of more than 1.6 million.

According to a tweet from Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, seven of the nine people who tested positive on Sunday are related to the deceased guy and are residents of the Masanafu neighborhood in Kampala.

Another is a health worker who treated the man and his wife in a private clinic, she said.

“Fellow Ugandans, let’s be vigilant. Report yourself if you have had contact or know of a person who has had contact,” Aceng said in her tweet.

According to Emmanuel Ainebyoona, a spokesman for the health ministry, all of the Kampala patients were placed in isolation as soon as they began to exhibit symptoms, minimizing the risk of virus transmission.

Advertisement

Contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids is how Ebola spreads.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been more than 90 confirmed and probable cases in Uganda, including at least 44 fatalities, according to statements from the health ministry and the World Health Organization.

Contrary to the more prevalent Zaire strain that spread during recent outbreaks in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ebola virus that is circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain, for which there is no proven vaccine.

About half of those infected with Ebola die as a result of the disease. Severe muscle pain, headaches, a sore throat, vomiting, and diarrhoea are some of its symptoms.

Also Read Uganda announces Ebola lockdown for two districts Two districts in Uganda have been placed under lockdown for three weeks....