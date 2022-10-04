Uganda’s president’s son is dismissed after offensive tweets

Uganda reports six new cases of Ebola
Muhoozi Kainerugaba was in charge of Uganda’s land forces, but President Yoweri Museveni took that job away from him on Tuesday, the military said. Kainerugaba had repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.
Most people think that Kainerugaba is the real leader of the military and that his father chose him to take over. He later said that the comments were made in jest.
In a statement about his replacement as commander of land forces, the military said that Kainerugaba had been promoted from lieutenant general to full general and would stay on as a senior presidential adviser for special operations. It didn’t say why the choice was made.
Kainerugaba is very outspoken on social media. He often fights with people in the opposition and gets involved in politics, even though his job as a soldier prevents him from doing so.
On Monday and Tuesday, he sent a series of provocative tweets, such as suggesting that Kenya and Uganda should join together and offering cows to the likely next leader of Italy.
“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” Kainerugaba wrote, referring to Kenya’s capital.
“Union is a MUST! No honourable men can allow these artificial, colonial borders anymore. If we our generation has men then these borders must fall!.”
Kenyans on social media were angry about what he said.
Without mentioning Kainerugaba by name, Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday that the two countries would “live together in peace.”
A Kenyan government spokesman said he hadn’t read Uganda’s statement and would respond later.
After the military’s statement on Tuesday, Kainerugaba retweeted a number of messages congratulating him. Some of these messages said he should run for president in the next election.
“For this rank, we’re going to have a party on Kampala Road. I’m grateful to my dad for this great honour.” Kainerugaba posted a tweet.
Analysts and opposition leaders in Uganda have long said that Museveni, who is 78 years old, is preparing his son to take over after him. Museveni, who has been in power for 36 years, has denied this many times.
On Monday, Kainerugaba asked his more than 600,000 Twitter followers how many cows should be offered as a bride price for Giorgia Meloni, the right-wing politician who is expected to be named Italy’s prime minister this month.
“I would give her 100 cows in Nkore right away! For being brave and honest! “He put words on paper.
Meloni’s close friend Francesco Lollobrigida told reporters that Kainerugaba’s offer was not a serious matter.
