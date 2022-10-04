Uganda’s president’s son is dismissed after offensive tweets

Muhoozi Kainerugaba was in charge of Uganda’s land forces, but President Yoweri Museveni has removed him.

He repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.

The military says he has been promoted from lieutenant general to full general.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba was in charge of Uganda’s land forces, but President Yoweri Museveni took that job away from him on Tuesday, the military said. Kainerugaba had repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.

Most people think that Kainerugaba is the real leader of the military and that his father chose him to take over. He later said that the comments were made in jest.

In a statement about his replacement as commander of land forces, the military said that Kainerugaba had been promoted from lieutenant general to full general and would stay on as a senior presidential adviser for special operations. It didn’t say why the choice was made.

Kainerugaba is very outspoken on social media. He often fights with people in the opposition and gets involved in politics, even though his job as a soldier prevents him from doing so.

On Monday and Tuesday, he sent a series of provocative tweets, such as suggesting that Kenya and Uganda should join together and offering cows to the likely next leader of Italy.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” Kainerugaba wrote, referring to Kenya’s capital.

