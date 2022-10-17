UK: Animal rebellion protesters dump milk in stores

Demonstrators poured milk bottles onto display cases in Harrods and other high-end stores.

They targeted chains such as Waitrose, Whole Foods, and Marks and Spencer across the UK.

Animal Rebellion is advocating for a plant-based future.

Just before noon on Saturday, the organization coordinated the action in supermarkets like Waitrose, Whole Foods, and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich, and even Harrods.

Several demonstrators are spilling milk from shelves onto display cases in the Knightsbridge food hall of Harrods.

In Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly, another group was caught on camera pouring milk bottles onto the ground and onto a cheese-laden table.

According to Animal Rebellion, the organization is advocating for a plant-based future and emphasizing the importance of helping farmers make the switch to a sustainable plant-based food system.

This was hardly how Lou Hadden, a Herefordshire-based charity worker who joined the protest at Fortnum & Mason, had envisioned spending her weekend.

Unfortunately, this disturbance is required to force individuals in authority to pay attention to Oxford, Harvard, and the IPCC academics.

“The switch to a plant-based food system is being urged by the top climate and land scientists in the world.

“At this moment, we need politics that is bold and decisive, not the horror show we are currently witnessing.”

Meanwhile, one of the protesters at Harrods, Bristol-native Skylar Sharples, a graduate in international development, declared, “Supporters of Animal Rebellion are back acting because (Prime Minister) Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena (Environment Secretary) are once again choosing to ignore calls to start building a better future.

“A world teeming with nature and life in a plant-based future would be a great place for all of us.

“We must act right away to effectively support farmers during this transition.”

