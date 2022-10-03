UK police detained Two following stabbing outside a mosque in Coventry

A 52-year-old man has died after being stabbed outside of a mosque in Coventry.

Police say the stabbings were not connected to other crimes in the city or wider West Midlands.

Two men have been detained on suspicion of having committed the murder, following a fatal stabbing that occurred outside of a mosque in Coventry.

Reports of a brawl involving a large group of men, some of whom were armed with knives, were made just after 21:00 BST on Sunday outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute, and the police were rushed to the scene.

Officers reported finding two people hurt, one of them, a 52-year-old man, would not survive for very long after being injured.

A 56-year-old man was taken into custody by armed police close to the scene.

West Midlands Police have announced that they have taken into custody a second suspect, aged 27, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Both parties are going to be questioned about the homicide suspicion.

Both of the injured parties were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, the 52-year-old passed away there. According to the ambulance service, staff found two people injured on Sunday night, one of them was extremely gravely hurt.

The West Midlands Police stated that they were investigating the stabbings as a “isolated disagreement” and that they were not connected to any other crimes that had occurred in the city or the wider West Midlands.

According to Det. Supt. Shaun Edwards, “We’ve made some really good early progress in this investigation, but there is still a lot of work to be done in identifying all of the individuals engaged in what occurred last night.” “We’ve made some really good early advance in this investigation.”

“Officers are engaging with neighbors and community leaders to offer comfort, and patrols in the area will be increased up,” said the spokesperson for the local police department.

The police have issued a request for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

