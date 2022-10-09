Advertisement
Ukraine claims of recapturing 1,200 sq km in the Kherson region

Articles
  • Ukraine has taken back more than 1,170 square kilometres (450 square miles) of land in its southern Kherson.
  • Ukraine began its counterattack against Russia at the end of August.
  • A spokeswoman for the Southern Military Command said that there is still work to do to secure newly retaken territory.
Ukraine has taken back more than 1,170 square kilometres (450 square miles) of land in its southern Kherson region since it began its counterattack against Russia at the end of August,a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

Ukraine’s offensive in the north-east went very well, but its push in the south to get rid of a Russian foothold on the west bank of the big Dnipro river has been slower and harder.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Military Command, said that Ukraine was making progress on the Kherson front, but that there was still a lot of work to do to secure newly retaken territory.

“Work is still going on to consolidate territory, clear it, and do stabilising operations, because the (Russian) occupiers left behind a lot of surprises in the settlements we enter,” she said on Ukrainian national television.

“As of today, since the counteroffensive started, more than 1,170 square kilometres have been taken back in the direction of Kherson,” Humeniuk said.

Officials in Ukraine have talked for a long time about how important it is to retake Kherson, a flat, agricultural area that Moscow took nearly all of in the early days of its invasion.

Any major territorial losses in Kherson would threaten Russia’s supply lines to the strategically important Crimean peninsula further south, which Kyiv has wanted back since Russia took it over in 2014.

