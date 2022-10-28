Ukraine claims Russia sent 1,000 troops to defend Kherson

Ukrainian armed forces: Russia has mobilized 1, mobilized reservists on the west bank of the Dnipro river.

They are resettled in the homes of ex-residents of Kherson, Ukraine’s armed forces say.

The region’s pro-Moscow authorities have moved civilians and medical supplies to the east bank.

Russia has moved “up to 1,000” mobilized people to the west bank of the Dnipro river in an effort to defend the city of Kherson. Ukrainian armed forces announced on Facebook on Friday.

The post said that, while the region’s pro-Moscow authorities moved civilians and items like hospital equipment to the east bank, “the strengthening of the enemy group with mobilized military personnel numbering up to 1,000 people on the right [west] bank in the Kherson region is noted.”

“They are resettled in the homes of local residents who have left these areas,” it added. In preparation for an anticipated struggle for the regional capital, which is located on the west bank of the Dnipro, Russia has dug in.

The UK’s defense ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Friday said it was “likely” that “mobilized reservists” had been sent to reinforce Russian troops on the west bank.

“Russia has likely augmented some of its units west of the Dnipro river with mobilized reservists,” it said.

“However, this is from an extremely low level of manning.” A “long-term, defensive posture” had been adopted by Russian forces in the majority of Ukraine over the previous six weeks, according to the statement, “likely as a result of a more realistic assessment that the severely undermanned, poorly trained force in Ukraine is currently only capable of defensive operations.”

