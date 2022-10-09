Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ukraine has increased bombardment of Russian territory says security service

Ukraine has increased bombardment of Russian territory says security service

Articles
Advertisement
Ukraine has increased bombardment of Russian territory says security service

Ukraine has increased bombardment of Russian territory

Advertisement
  • More than 100 attacks recorded on 32 settlements in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions.
  • One resident of the area was murdered and five others injured as a result of the shelling.
  • Eleven residential buildings, two administrative buildings, and two electrical substations were among the structures destroyed.
Advertisement

Ukrainian troops have dramatically intensified their bombardment of Russian land that is close to the war’s frontlines, according to a statement that was released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Sunday.

“Over the past week, more than 100 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, cannon artillery, mortars, and unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded on 32 settlements in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions,” the statement said. “These attacks were carried out on settlements in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions.”

The findings of the FSB indicate that one resident of the area was murdered and five others, including a child, were injured as a result of the shelling.

“Eleven residential buildings, two administrative buildings, and two electrical substations were among the structures in border communities that were destroyed. Damage was done to eight border checkpoints all the way across the state “the statement that was included.

Also Read

US says to keep helping Ukraine with security
US says to keep helping Ukraine with security

An explosion destroys a road-and-rail bridge that Russia uses to access Crimea....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story