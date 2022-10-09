Ukraine has increased bombardment of Russian territory

More than 100 attacks recorded on 32 settlements in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions.

Ukrainian troops have dramatically intensified their bombardment of Russian land that is close to the war’s frontlines, according to a statement that was released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Sunday.

“Over the past week, more than 100 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, cannon artillery, mortars, and unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded on 32 settlements in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions,” the statement said. “These attacks were carried out on settlements in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions.”

The findings of the FSB indicate that one resident of the area was murdered and five others, including a child, were injured as a result of the shelling.

“Eleven residential buildings, two administrative buildings, and two electrical substations were among the structures in border communities that were destroyed. Damage was done to eight border checkpoints all the way across the state “the statement that was included.

