Ukrainian foreign minister demands sanctions for Iran

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for sanctions against Iran.

Dozens of Iranian-made drones struck across Ukraine, killing at least three people.

Sanctions against Iran will send a message that anyone who assists Russia will “suffer and feel the price”.

Ukraine’s foreign minister explained why he called for sanctions against Iran at an EU meeting on Monday after dozens of Iranian-made drones struck across the country and the capital city of Kyiv, killing at least three people.

“Today, for the first time in the history of Ukrainian-Iranian relations, I called for sanctions against Iran,” Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in the video statement on his Facebook page.

“The patience broke. We listened to various explanations and arguments for a very long time, but it’s impossible to hide the truth. And this truth today flew into the houses of the city of Kyiv. Therefore, the time has come to apply sanctions against Iran for the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation,” Kuleba said.

Sanctions against Iran, according to the foreign minister, will send a message that anyone who assists Russia will “suffer and feel the price of it.”

Prior to today’s meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell stated that the EU “will look for concrete evidence” of Iran’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

