The Russian military is urging to bring back troops from the positions they have been assigned in the Dnipro River in the south of the Kherson says Ukraine officials.

“They are moving their elite units and officers from the west bank, leaving only those who are mobilized and expendable,” Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military, said Sunday.

“We continue to move the front line. But they are firmly ensconced behind their defensive line,” Humeniuk continued. “They are trying to concentrate their forces on the east bank.”

The city of Kherson, which is located near the Black Sea and serves as a gateway to Crimea, was occupied by Russia last month despite widespread condemnation from the international community.

This past weekend, leaders backed by the Kremlin issued an order for residents of the occupied city of Kherson to leave. An impending offensive from the Ukrainian side is proving difficult for the Russian forces to withstand.

Russia asserts that it has not lost any ground to Ukraine in Kherson, but the country is evacuating civilians out of an abundance of caution and moving them east.

“The process of evacuating the city of Kherson is still ongoing. Kirill Stremousov, a Russian official who was appointed to a position in Kherson, made the following statement on Sunday: “We provide maximum assistance to all those travelling to the eastern part of the Kherson region and other subjects of the Russian Federation.”

The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of fomenting “hysteria” in order to justify the forcible eviction of residents.