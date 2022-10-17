Ukrainian officials calls for Russia’s expulsion from G20

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office’s advisor calls for Russia to be expelled from G20.

Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea. The G20 is set to meet in Bali, Indonesia, next month.

Senior presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said that shouldn’t be in G20.

“Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure to freeze civilians and organize total mobilization to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of G20 for sure,” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President’s office, tweet

“Time to put an end to ru-hypocrisy. RF must be expelled from all platforms,” he said.

See Podolyak’s tweet:

