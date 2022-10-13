Venezuelans who have sponsors will be allowed into the United States.

Advocates say it will leave Venezuelans seeking asylum in the U.S. living in dangerous conditions in Mexico.

It also expands a Trump-era policy the Biden administration wanted to end.

Advertisement

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will manage the surge of Venezuelans. Crossing the southern border with a new programme that will allow 24,000 of them who have sponsors to enter the US. And send the rest back to Mexico.

The administration will also use Title 42, a Trump-era rule that has been challenged in court. To send Venezuelans back across the border.

To be admitted under the new programme, Venezuelans must apply for entry while outside the country. And then show they have a sponsor in the United States. Similar to the programme established by the Biden administration for Ukrainians in the spring. The 24,000 accepted will be granted temporary humanitarian parole and work authorization in the United States.

Also Read Texas judge rejects Biden administration’s urgent abortion guidance A federal judge in Texas has blocked the Obama administration from enforcing...

“These actions demonstrate that there is only one lawful and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “Those who attempt to illegally cross the United States’ southern border will be returned to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future.” Those who follow the legal process will be able to travel to the United States safely and become eligible to work here.”

According to immigration advocates, the new programme will force the majority of Venezuelans seeking asylum in the United States to live in hazardous conditions in camps and shelters in northern Mexico. They claim that it will also significantly expand a Trump-era policy that the Biden administration stated in court that it wanted to end.

Advertisement

Also Read Biden administration to restrict China with new rules in chip industry The measures could cripple China's chip manufacturing industry. The measures harken back...

Title 42, the public health authority used to push migrants back into Mexico without allowing them to claim asylum since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, will now be expanded to include Venezuelans under a new agreement reached between the United States and Mexico. As a result, thousands of Venezuelans may find themselves unable to work or find housing in dangerous cities such as Juarez, Mexico.

Mexico previously refused to accept Venezuelans expelled from the United States, citing the fact that their home country does not accept them back. Venezuelans were instead screened and released within the United States while their cases were heard in immigration court.

More than 100,000 Venezuelans who are already in the United States will be allowed to stay and seek asylum.

According to Human Rights First, the United States has expelled migrants without allowing them to seek asylum more than 2.3 million times since Title 42 went into effect in March 2020, resulting in at least 9,886 incidents of kidnapping, torture, rape, and other violent attacks.

“This new humanitarian avenue is a welcome step toward providing protection and recognising the Venezuela crisis requires our attention and creative solutions,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. “More concerning is the expansion of Title 42 expulsions, which will now apply to Venezuelans attempting to exercise their legal right to seek asylum.”

Advertisement

According to the Department of Homeland Security, an estimated 6 million Venezuelans have fled their country due to food insecurity and political instability, and the number of those crossing the border has increased fourfold in the last year.

The majority of migrants being bused by Republican governors to Democratic-led cities are Venezuelans. According to new UN data released on Wednesday, nearly 75% of those who have fled lack adequate food, shelter, employment, or medical care.

Also Read Saudi Arabia’s new app makes Umrah and Hajj simple A brand-new website has been launched by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of...