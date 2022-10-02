United States denies link between Iran’s release of Americans and funds unfreezing

Iran claims $7 billion in frozen assets will be unfrozen after the release of jailed Americans.

The US State Department calls such a connection “categorically false”.

Baquer Namazi, 85, and his son Siamak, 50, were sentenced to 10 years for espionage.

Sunday, the United States denied Iranian claims that the release of two jailed Americans will result in the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad.

Baquer Namazi, 85, was allowed to leave Iran for medical care abroad, while his son Siamak, 50, was released from custody in Tehran, according to a Saturday statement from the United Nations.

Iran is now awaiting the release of approximately $7 billion in frozen cash abroad, according to Iranian official television on Sunday.

With the conclusion of discussions between Iran and the United States for the release of prisoners from both nations, $7 billion of Iran’s restricted assets would be released, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

A department official stated, “Baquer Namazi was unjustly detained in Iran and then not permitted to leave the country after serving his sentence, despite his repeated requirement for urgent medical attention.”

“We understand that the lifting of the travel ban and his son’s furlough were related to his medical requirement,” this official said.

Several nations, including China, South Korea, and Japan, have blocked billions of dollars in Iranian assets since the United States reimposed severe sanctions on the Islamic Republic in 2018 after withdrawing unilaterally from the Iran nuclear deal.

Tehran has frequently demanded the release of the cash, which it claims is being held “hostage” by South Korean officials.

IRNA said on Sunday that “Washington is pursuing at the same time the release of its citizens detained in Tehran and the release of Iranian funds in South Korea.”

Since April 2021, intermittent negotiations have been continuing to resurrect the 2015 agreement that granted Iran much-needed sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

Iran has consistently demanded the removal of sanctions and assurances that the United States will not withdraw from a renewed agreement.

Baquer Namazi is a former UNICEF official who was imprisoned in February 2016 after he traveled to Iran to advocate for the release of his son Siamak, who had been arrested in October 2015.

In October 2016, both were found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 10 years in jail.

In 2018, the father was granted medical leave and released from his home arrest sentence.

