The Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria (ASUU) announced on social media that an eight-month strike has been put on hold.

The move was announced on Friday by ASUU, the national union that represents university professors, although no specific date for the reopening of the schools was given.

Intense negotiations between ASUU and government representatives took place at a meeting in Abuja that was mediated by House of Representatives members, according to local media.

ASUU president Emmanuel Osodeke was quoted by local media as saying, “Let us all working together and the members of the House of Representatives working together, put a beautiful end to this thing we have started so that every Nigerian will be proud that we have the universities we can be proud of.”

“We also thank the president for becoming involved in the ASUU strike. And I want to make a plea that going forward, we shouldn’t let the strike drag on. The length of the strike shouldn’t exceed two days, Osodeke added.

In the upcoming days, he’s also anticipated making a statement about the start of university classes.

Since February 14, millions of students worldwide have been staying at home as part of the most recent wave of strikes, which are frequent in Nigeria.

According to the National Institutions Commission of Nigeria, there are more than 100 public universities in the nation with a total enrollment of about 2.5 million students. Since 2000, at least 15 strikes have been officially documented at colleges.

The lecturers on strike called for a reassessment of their working conditions, particularly the method by which the government distributes their compensation, increased financing for institutions, and the payment of their salaries delayed since the strike began.

BreakingNews The Academic Staff Union of Universities (@ASUU_NGR_) has suspended the strike. #Asuu #AsuuStrikeUpdate — ASUU_NGR (@ASUU_NGR_) October 14, 2022

