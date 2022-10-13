US and Mexico agree on pact to lessen migration from Venezuela

Flights will be scheduled to bring 24,000 migrants to the US beginning right away.

Thousands of Venezuelans who have been proven to have entered the US illegally may now be deported to Mexico.

A deal between the US and Mexico permits some Venezuelan migrants to enter the US; but, those who do so illegally will be deported to Mexico.

The agreement is expected to relieve strain at the US-Mexico border, where Venezuelans continue to abandon their crisis-torn country in large numbers.

The flight, one of the greatest migrations in history, is being fueled by violence, a lack of food, fuel, and medicine, as well as repression by President Nicolás Maduro’s administration.

People who are anxious to better their lives have been seen travelling thousands of miles on perilous roads in an effort to get to the US-Mexico border, where they attempt to enter illegally or make an asylum claim.

The new agreement, which is in force right away, allows the 24,000 qualified Venezuelan migrants—a small portion of those who have fled—to enter the US by air and remain there for up to two years.

They must still be in Venezuela and haven’t travelled to the US-Mexico border, according to a statement from the US Department of Homeland Security.

Additionally, they will require a US-based individual or group to support them financially and attest to their eligibility for the programme.

Those who stand to gain greatly from it will feel a great sense of relief. Theoretically, they will be able to fly into the nation where support systems are in place rather than making the taxing and perilous journey to the US border.

One significant policy change, though, is that illegal Venezuelans who cross the southern border now risk being deported to Mexico; in the past, authorities typically did not agree to deport Venezuelans.

This is a component of the contentious Trump-era policy known as Title 42, which enables the US to promptly expulse unauthorized aliens, eliminating their opportunity to request asylum. According to officials, it was introduced during the pandemic to aid in halting the spread of Covid-19 in holding facilities.

Up until recently, the majority of Venezuelans who entered the US illegally were not turned away; instead, they were given a temporary entry permit and given the opportunity to request asylum.

The programme, according to the US and Mexican governments, is to deter people from undertaking the perilous journey through Mexico and South America, which they have been undertaking in record numbers over the past year as Venezuela’s economic and political situation gets worse.

