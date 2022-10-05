US citizen was killed by gunfire in the Turks and Caicos Islands

An American tourist and two other people were killed in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory of Turks and Caicos Islands on Sunday, according to police.

The unidentified US citizen was killed after what Police Commissioner Trevor Botting described as “armed criminals” fired indiscriminately into a vehicle at 6 p.m.

Another person from a local business was also killed, and three others were injured, according to Botting, who spoke at a news conference on Monday.

Later, a third body, that of a man, was discovered. According to Botting, investigators believe he was one of the attackers and was killed by police in a shootout.

When the gunfire erupted, the vehicle was returning two tourists from an excursion. According to Botting, police pursued the vehicle and one officer was seriously injured in the shootout. The suspect vehicle got away.

