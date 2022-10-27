The conviction of media tycoon Jimmy Lai for fraud has drawn criticism from the United States.

The conviction of media tycoon Jimmy Lai for fraud has drawn criticism from the United States, which also cautions that the once-vibrant press in the Chinese territory “has all but disappeared” and that human rights protections are weakening.

The latest prosecution against the former proprietor of the now-closed pro-democracy daily Apple Daily, Lai, has resulted in his conviction on Tuesday.

The conviction of Lai on “spurious fraud charges” was denounced by Washington, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price, who also stated that such efforts to stifle press freedoms undermine China’s international obligations to uphold Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and harm the territory’s reputation as a business hub.

In a statement, Price expressed his great worry about the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) methodical deconstruction of Hong Kong’s autonomy under the National Security Law and the deterioration in the protection of fundamental freedoms and human rights.

Price urged the PRC government to respect press freedom once again in Hong Kong.

Lai and two former executives of Apple Daily, Wong Wai-keung and Chow Tat-kuen, were charged with violating the terms of a lease they had with a government organization for an office building.

Lai, 74, was already incarcerated for his part in the massive pro-democracy demonstrations that erupted in Hong Kong three years ago. Due to allegations related to national security, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

