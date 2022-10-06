American intelligence services think the Ukrainian government authorized the car bomb attack.

It murdered Darya Dugina.

She was the daughter of a well-known Russian nationalist.

According to a New York Times story, American intelligence services think the Ukrainian government authorized the car bomb attack that murdered Darya Dugina, the daughter of a well-known Russian nationalist, in August outside Moscow.

According to the paper’s Wednesday story, the US government was informed last week of the assessment of the potential Ukrainian cooperation.

The US officials who discussed the intelligence declined to say who was believed to have authorized the mission on behalf of the Ukrainian government, who carried it out, or whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave his approval. According to the story, those who were briefed on the Ukrainian operation and the US response talked on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive diplomatic issues and classified material.

In August, a bomb detonated in Dugina’s car, killing the 29-year-old analyst for a nationalist Russian TV channel. Russia blamed Ukrainian “secret services” for the crime.

When questioned about the US intelligence assessment, Zelenskyy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak echoed the denials made at the time by the Ukrainian administration.

Podolyak told The New York Times, “Again, I’ll highlight that any murder during a war in some country or another must carry with it some kind of practical meaning.” It should achieve a certain tactical or strategic goal. Ukraine does not have a tactical or strategic aim in someone like Dugina.

Additionally, US officials admitted to the newspaper that they do not have a thorough understanding of the conflicting power centers in the Ukrainian government, such as the armed forces, the security services, and Zelenskyy’s office. This may help to explain why the plot may not have been known to every one of the Ukrainian administration, it was added.

According to the New York Times, the US did not participate in the attack, was unaware of the plan before it was carried out, and “admonished” Ukrainian officials afterward. The US would have condemned the assassination if it had known about the plan, the newspaper added.

Some people think that Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, who is a well-known ultranationalist and ardent supporter of Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, was the intended victim.

According to Russian media, just prior to the blast that destroyed her Toyota Land Cruiser as she was returning from a cultural fair, Dugin exchanged automobiles with his daughter. Dugina was a vocal advocate for the invasion of Ukraine, which the Russian government referred to as a “special military operation.”

The US is afraid that such acts could incite Moscow to carry out its own strikes against key Ukrainian officials, according to the New York Times, although Russia has not taken any specific action in reprisal for the killing.

The bombing, according to the FSB, was carried out by a Ukrainian lady who visited Russia in July and rented Dugina’s flat. After the attack, she left Russia, claims the agency.

