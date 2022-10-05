US pledges $625 million in military aid to Ukraine

The conflict is claimed to worsen.

In a move that Russia claims runs the risk of worsening the conflict, the United States is transferring $625 million worth of more weapons to Ukraine, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers.

On Tuesday, US Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Ukraine carries out an offensive in the south and east of the nation to liberate areas that Russia has held since its invasion on February 24.

Zelenskyy has claimed that his forces were retaking “dozens” of villages on the two fronts and making “rapid and dramatic” gains.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined Biden on the call, and he emphasized Washington’s unwavering support for Kiev.

According to a White House statement, Biden “promised to continue backing Ukraine as it fights itself against Russian aggression for as long as it takes.”

The military package is the first since Russia declared that it had officially annexed four of the occupied regions of Ukraine as a result of a series of hurriedly held referendums that were denounced as coercive and in violation of international law.

The weapons would include four more HIMARS precision rocket launchers, 32 Howitzers with 75,000 rounds of ammo, 200 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, and Claymore anti-personnel mines, according to the White House.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a statement that “recent developments from Russia’s phony referenda and attempted annexation to new disclosures of cruelty against civilians in Ukrainian area once controlled by Russia further strengthens our resolve.”

In a quick offensive that started in early September and quickly wrested control of the Kharkiv region from Russia, Ukraine has been able to push Russian troops back with the aid of cutting-edge weaponry.

Before the weather turns colder and Russia can deploy the 300,000 reservists called up in an unpopular partial mobilization two weeks ago, Ukraine is currently attempting to advance deeper in the south and east.

According to Laura Cooper, the Pentagon’s top officer for Russia and Ukraine, “this package will give the Ukrainian armed forces the extra weapons and munitions it needs to continue the momentum in the east and in the south.”

To make sure they have everything they need for the counteroffensive, she stated, “We are continuously monitoring their ammunition consumption rates.”

Russia’s envoy to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, criticized the US decision to deploy more military support and warned of possible repercussions.

On Wednesday, Antonov posted a message on the Telegram messaging service saying, “We regard this as an immediate threat to the strategic interests of our country.”

“The sale of military products by the US and its allies not only involves extensive carnage and additional losses but also increases the risk of a direct military confrontation between Russia and Western countries.”

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, has recently threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory in a number of thinly veiled statements.

The US announced last Monday a $1.1 billion weaponry package for Ukraine that included 18 HIMARS launcher systems, supplemental ammunition, different counter-drone devices, and radar equipment.

The Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which funded that package, requires the government to buy the weapons from industry rather than seizing them from existing supplies.

According to the most recent disclosure, the US has spent more than $16.8 billion on security support since the war started.

