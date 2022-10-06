US provides $55 million for heating as Ukraine prepares for the winter

Samantha Power, head of USAID, announces $55 million investment in Ukraine’s heating infrastructure.

Aid will support repairs and maintenance of pipes and other equipment.

The US has committed more than $16 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

As the war-torn nation of Ukraine prepares for a harsh winter, Samantha Power, the director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), announced a $55 million investment in the heating infrastructure.

According to a statement from USAID, “This assistance will support repairs and maintenance of pipes and other infrastructure necessary to bring heating to households, hospitals, schools, and businesses throughout Ukraine.”

Up to seven million Ukrainians in 19 regions will directly benefit from the increased USAID assistance, according to the statement.

“USAID will also supply hospitals, centres for internally displaced people, and shelters for socially vulnerable populations with power generators and alternative fuel sources, assisting in ensuring that Ukrainians have access to warm housing over the winter.

The statement said, “The help will focus on regions of Ukraine that have been destroyed by Putin’s assault, including Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, and Zhytomyr.

Power arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to visit a variety of people, the US Embassy announced in a Facebook post.

After Moscow began its armed invasion of Ukraine early this year, the Biden administration has established itself as a steadfast ally of Kyiv.

The US has given Ukraine security aid worth more than $16 billion since the commencement of Russia’s incursion in late February.

A senior defence official referred to the $1.1 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine announced last week by the Pentagon as a “multiyear investment” in the nation’s defences.

