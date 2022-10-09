US says to keep helping Ukraine with security

Russia assigns an air force general to command its forces in Ukraine
Sergei Surovikin will be taking over as the overall commander of Russian...
The White House announced that it will keep supplying arms to Ukraine, but it refused to directly comment on an explosion that destroyed a road-and-rail bridge that Russia uses to access Crimea.
“We don’t really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told ABC’s “This Week” program. “What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war, and Mr. Putin could end it today, simply by moving his troops out of the country.”
Kirby said that both sides needed to find a way to negotiate an end to the war, but that Putin had shown no interest in doing so.
“In fact,” he said, “that’s not true.” “By calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists and by politically annexing or at least trying to annex four areas of Ukraine, he has done everything to show that he is doubling down,” Kirby said.
Kirby said, “This is why, quite frankly, we talk to the Ukrainians almost every day and will continue to help them with their security.”
Kirby said that the U.S. had no evidence that Putin had decided to use nuclear weapons and that there was no reason to change the U.S. strategic posture. This was similar to what the White House said last week after U.S. President Joe Biden talked about the possibility of a nuclear “Armageddon.”
“The president was pointing out the very high stakes that are in play right now,” Kirby said. “This is especially true when you have a modern nuclear power and the leader of that modern nuclear power is willing to use irresponsible rhetoric like Mr. Putin has.”
