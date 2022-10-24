Advertisement
US to announce criminal charges against a “nation-state”

Articles
US to announce criminal charges against a “nation-state”

  • The Justice Department will discuss “malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor” in the United States.
  • The department did not specify whether the schemes involved or were aimed at the U.S. midterm elections.
  • Sanctions against Iran were implemented in response to Iran’s efforts to influence the presidential election in 2020.
The department said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen will “discuss significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States.”

The Justice Department also did not specify whether the schemes involved or were aimed at the Nov. 8 midterm elections in the United States.

In July, the Department of Justice filed charges related to a political operation that spanned multiple years and aimed to spread Russian propaganda or influence elections in the United States.

Sanctions against Iran were implemented by the United States government in November 2021 as a response to Iran’s efforts to influence the presidential election in the United States in 2020.

