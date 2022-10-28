Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
US to provides Ukraine $275 million in security aid

US to provides Ukraine $275 million in security aid

Articles
Advertisement
US to provides Ukraine $275 million in security aid

US to provides Ukraine $275 million in security aid

Advertisement
  • The latest round of financial aid for Ukraine’s defense is expected to total approximately $275 million.
  • The assistance will not include any new types of weapon systems and will be provided by the president through a drawdown from current inventories of military supplies.

The administration of US Vice President Joe Biden is anticipated to make an announcement today regarding a fresh round of financial aid for Ukraine’s defense that will total approximately $275 million. According to a statement made by a US official.

Advertisement

According to the official source, the latest round of assistance will not include any new types of weapon systems and will be provided by the president through a drawdown from current inventories of military supplies.

Also Read

Joe Biden slams Republicans for saying that US will not aid Ukraine
Joe Biden slams Republicans for saying that US will not aid Ukraine

Biden: "They have no sense of American foreign policy". The U.S. has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story