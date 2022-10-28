US to provides Ukraine $275 million in security aid

Joe Biden slams Republicans for saying that US will not aid Ukraine
Biden: "They have no sense of American foreign policy". The U.S. has...
The administration of US Vice President Joe Biden is anticipated to make an announcement today regarding a fresh round of financial aid for Ukraine’s defense that will total approximately $275 million. According to a statement made by a US official.
According to the official source, the latest round of assistance will not include any new types of weapon systems and will be provided by the president through a drawdown from current inventories of military supplies.
Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.