Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Volodymyr Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces liberated two small twos in Kherson province

Volodymyr Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces liberated two small twos in Kherson province

Articles
Advertisement
Volodymyr Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces liberated two small twos in Kherson province

Volodymyr Zelensky marks a year of Russia’s invasion with a speech

Advertisement
  • Ukrainian forces freed two small towns.
  • Zelenskiy lauded the forces.
  • He earlier said that triumph of Ukraine’s military is not confined to the Lyman.
Advertisement

Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces have liberated the small towns of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the province of Kherson.

In his nightly message, Zelenskiy thanked individual units of Ukrainian forces for distinguishing themselves on the battlefield. He identified the two settlements.

The reports were not readily verifiable by an international news agency.

Earlier in his speech, Zelenskiy stated, without providing specifics, that the triumph of Ukraine’s military is not confined to the Lyman region in Donetsk.

Also Read

Success of Uktraine is not limited to liberation of Lyman: Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Success of Uktraine is not limited to liberation of Lyman: Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the success of the nation's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story