Volodymyr Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces liberated two small twos in Kherson province

Ukrainian forces freed two small towns.

Zelenskiy lauded the forces.

He earlier said that triumph of Ukraine’s military is not confined to the Lyman.

Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces have liberated the small towns of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the province of Kherson.

In his nightly message, Zelenskiy thanked individual units of Ukrainian forces for distinguishing themselves on the battlefield. He identified the two settlements.

The reports were not readily verifiable by an international news agency.

Earlier in his speech, Zelenskiy stated, without providing specifics, that the triumph of Ukraine’s military is not confined to the Lyman region in Donetsk.

