Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Volodymyr Zelensky declares eastern city of Lyman to be “completely liberated”
Volodymyr Zelensky declares eastern city of Lyman to be “completely liberated”

Volodymyr Zelensky declares eastern city of Lyman to be “completely liberated”

Articles
Advertisement
Volodymyr Zelensky declares eastern city of Lyman to be “completely liberated”

Volodymyr Zelensky declares Lyman to be “completely liberated”

Advertisement
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the city of Lyman has been freed.
  • Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that Russian forces have withdrawn from the city.
  • The retreat represents the biggest substantial gain for Ukraine since the Kharkiv offensive.
Advertisement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the city of Lyman, located in the Donetsk region, has been “fully freed.” in a statement, he made on Sunday.

In a brief video message that Zelensky posted on his official Telegram channel, he stated, “As of 12:30 p.m. [local time], Lyman was entirely liberated. Many thanks to our armed forces! Praise be to the Ukraine!

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that Russian forces have withdrawn from the important city, which is located in the Kramatorsk area of the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Russian state media According to a story that was published by Russia-24 on Saturday, the reason for Russia’s departure was because “the enemy deployed both Western-made weaponry and intelligence from nations that are part of the North Atlantic alliance.”

Since launching its successful counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region a month ago, the retreat represents the biggest substantial gain for Ukraine since then.

Also Read

Pope Francis begs Putin to end Ukraine’s “absurd” war
Pope Francis begs Putin to end Ukraine’s “absurd” war

Pope Francis called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
The US has made
The US has made "substantive" changes in weaponry provided to Ukraine
Iran sentences the previous president's daughter to five years prison
Iran sentences the previous president's daughter to five years prison
Satellite images show crowding at China's crematoriums and burial homes
Satellite images show crowding at China's crematoriums and burial homes
Classified documents discovered at Biden's former private office
Classified documents discovered at Biden's former private office
Western Europe's first satellite launch mission of Virgin Orbit takes off
Western Europe's first satellite launch mission of Virgin Orbit takes off
Southwest Airlines changes leadership in several divisions
Southwest Airlines changes leadership in several divisions
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story