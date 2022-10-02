Volodymyr Zelensky declares Lyman to be “completely liberated”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the city of Lyman has been freed.

Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that Russian forces have withdrawn from the city.

The retreat represents the biggest substantial gain for Ukraine since the Kharkiv offensive.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the city of Lyman, located in the Donetsk region, has been “fully freed.” in a statement, he made on Sunday.

In a brief video message that Zelensky posted on his official Telegram channel, he stated, “As of 12:30 p.m. [local time], Lyman was entirely liberated. Many thanks to our armed forces! Praise be to the Ukraine!

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that Russian forces have withdrawn from the important city, which is located in the Kramatorsk area of the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Russian state media According to a story that was published by Russia-24 on Saturday, the reason for Russia’s departure was because “the enemy deployed both Western-made weaponry and intelligence from nations that are part of the North Atlantic alliance.”

Since launching its successful counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region a month ago, the retreat represents the biggest substantial gain for Ukraine since then.

