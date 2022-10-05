Volodymyr Zelensky: Joint 2030 World Cup bid ‘symbol of faith’ in Ukraine victory

Zelensky stated that Ukraine’s joint candidacy to host the 2030 World Cup was “more than a symbol of faith in our joint victory”.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay have submitted the other formal proposal.

The decision is due from FIFA in 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Wednesday that Ukraine’s joint candidacy with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup was “more than a symbol of faith in our joint victory.”

“Ukraine will endure, prevail, and be rebuilt thanks to the solidarity of its partners,” Zelensky tweeted about his war-ravaged nation.

In a social media video, he noted that it was “very symbolic” that two EU nations were able to organize the event alongside Ukraine’s aspirational membership.

“It is our common bid. The chances of its success are pretty high ” he stated.

The Spanish football association stated in a statement that the three nations hope their united bid would serve as a “source of inspiration for society” and a “message of solidarity and hope.”

The decision is due from the sport’s international governing organization FIFA in 2024. Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay have submitted the other formal proposal.

