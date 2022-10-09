War in Ukraine: 17 people are killed in a “Russian strike” claimed by Moscow

At least 17 people have died as a result of Russian missile attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the country’s southeast.

According to the Ukrainian defense ministry, at least 17 people have died as a result of Russian missile attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the country’s southeast.

Many more people were hurt, and several homes were destroyed. Despite being a part of an area that Russia claims it seized last month, the city is still under Ukrainian sovereignty.

Russia has regularly attacked Zaporizhzhia in recent weeks as retaliation for its losses in Ukraine’s south and northeast.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region, including its nuclear power plant, which is around 52 kilometers (30 miles) from the city.

Paul Adams, who just visited the city, claims that the attacked buildings are not immediately apparent military targets.

In the previous nine days, it is believed that more than 60 civilians have died in and around Zaporizhzhia.

The bombardment was described by the president of Ukraine, Zelensky, as “merciless strikes on peaceful people again.”

He described it as “absolute meanness.” “Utterly evil. Terrorists and barbarians. From the person who issued the command to everyone who carried it out. They will be accountable. Of course. Before the people and the law.”

Oleksandr Starukh, the regional governor of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, reported that 12 Russian missiles had demolished five further residential buildings and partially destroyed a nine-story skyscraper.

“Under the debris, there might be more people. At the location, a rescue effort is in progress. Already eight people have been saved, “On Telegram, he said.

The moment the blasts roused them up has been described by survivors of the attacks.

According to Kateryna Ivanova of the AFP news agency, her family was compelled to flee to the bathroom as smoke filled their apartment.

Ms. Ivanova claims that after escaping the carnage by running into the street, a neighbor “screamed that her spouse was dead” to her.

When a “roaring” bomb “totally damaged” the door to her home, another neighbor, 38-year-old Lyudmyla, rushed to wake up her kids and get them to safety.

Bohdan, her 10-year-old son, reportedly woke up to the sound of crying and called the missile attack “horrific.”

