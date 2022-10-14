Climate activists threw tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”.

Two ladies were seen throwing cans of Heinz tomato soup.

The Police later reported that two people were detained on suspicion of criminal damage.

Climate activists protesting against fossil fuel extraction threw two cans of tomato soup all over Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic “Sunflowers” artwork at London’s National Gallery. The “Just Stop Oil” organization urges the British government to halt all new oil and gas developments. One of Van Gogh’s most well-known pieces is “Sunflowers.”

The Metropolitan Police in London later reported that two people were detained on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

Two ladies wearing T-shirts with the phrase “Just Stop Oil” were seen throwing cans of Heinz tomato soup on the well-known painting by the Dutch artist in a video that has gone viral on social media. Then they asked, “What is worth more, art or life?” while sticking their palms to the wall.

“Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

As the soup cascaded down the wall, people can be heard in the background discussing the tragedy. One individual can be heard saying, “Oh my gosh,” while another calls for security.

Activists with @JustStop_Oil have thrown tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the national Gallery and glued themselves to the wall. pic.twitter.com/M8YP1LPTOU — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 14, 2022

Just Stop Oil campaigners attached themselves to the frames of John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery and Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Arts in London in July.

In the current rallies over the past two weeks, activists have also stopped bridges and crossings throughout London. The organisation has been under fire for destroying works of art in museums, which has garnered attention.

“They have thrown tomato soup on one of the most important paintings in the world, ‘Sunflowers’ by Van Gogh in protest against climate change they say. I hope they acclimatize their current accounts to pay for the damages,” wrote a Twitter user sharing the video of the vandalism.

In spite of protests from environmentalists and scientists who claim the action undermines the nation’s commitment to combating climate change, the British government has opened a fresh licensing round for the North Sea oil and gas exploration.

