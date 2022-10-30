What we know about the Halloween tragedy in Seoul

Halloween stampede in South Korea results at least 146 fatalities
At least 146 people killed and another 150 injured in Halloween-themed stampede...
On October 30th, rescue workers could be seen operating in the nightlife neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul.
As a way to celebrate Halloween on Saturday evening, tens of thousands of people flocked onto the streets of the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul.
Panic broke out as the night wore on due to the growing number of people present. It is still unclear what exactly caused the crush; however, witnesses claim that partygoers were crowded tightly in the district’s tiny streets, making it difficult to move around. The specific cause of the crush is still unclear.
As of Sunday afternoon, 153 people have lost their lives, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters the country has ever experienced.
This is a rundown of everything else we have learned up to this point.
