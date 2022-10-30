What we know about the Halloween tragedy in Seoul

Panic broke out in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday night.

153 people have died, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters the country has ever experienced.

The specific cause of the crush is still unclear. Witnesses claim that partygoers were crowded tightly in the district’s tiny streets.

On October 30th, rescue workers could be seen operating in the nightlife neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul.

As a way to celebrate Halloween on Saturday evening, tens of thousands of people flocked onto the streets of the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul.

As of Sunday afternoon, 153 people have lost their lives, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters the country has ever experienced.

This is a rundown of everything else we have learned up to this point.

