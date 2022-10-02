Advertisement
Edition: English
White House confirms Joe Biden to visit Florida and Puerto Rico

Articles
  • Hurricanes hit Florida and Puerto Rico 10 days apart. He will go to Puerto Rico on Monday and then to Florida on Wednesday.
  • More than 1.1 million homes and businesses still don’t have power in Florida.
  • Since Hurricane Ian hit Puerto Rico, more than 200,000 people still don’t have electricity.
The White House said President Joe Biden will go there next week to look at the damage and meet with officials and people who live there, after hurricanes hit Florida and Puerto Rico 10 days apart.

Biden said earlier this week that he wanted to go to both places, so the White House told the public about his plans on Saturday. The White House said that the president and first lady Jill Biden will go to Puerto Rico on Monday and then to Florida on Wednesday. On Friday, Biden talked about the recovery efforts that are going on.

“It’s not just a crisis for Florida. This is an American crisis. We’re all in this together,” Biden said in remarks. “I just want the people of Florida to know: We see what you’re going through and we’re with you.”

