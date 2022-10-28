Why two Indians vanished in Kenya on a July night

On a night in July, the two Indian tourists and their local driver vanished from Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Nine officers have been detained in connection with the event, which occurred more than two months ago, and India says it is “closely observing” the situation.

He called pals four days before he vanished and was enthusiastic about seeing Kenya.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan tweeted a video of a roaring lion in Kenya’s Maasai Mara game reserve, where he had been vacationing, in one of his final social media posts before going missing.

“Maasai Mara has magical mornings. Just picture yourself meeting Simba for the first time. Who wants breakfast? “He asked in his often upbeat post.

The 48-year-old Indian media marketing expert’s most recent position was as a chief operating officer of Mumbai-based TV production business Balaji Telefilms.

According to Mr. Khan’s LinkedIn page, he has more than 19 years of experience working for broadcast and digital media firms. He is also a “high-intensity, performance-driven coach, mentor, and manager.”

He was a “good sportsman, a foodie, an eager traveler, and explorer,” and he loved cricket, according to his buddies.

Mr. Khan traveled to Kenya for a month after leaving his employment in June. Pictures and videos from his time in the nation were all over his Facebook and Instagram feeds mornings in Nairobi and afternoons in wildlife parks.

One of them was Rajiv Dubey, a marketing specialist with a 24-year friendship with him who works in Delhi. “He made a joyful sound. In a recent conversation with several of his friends, he had talked extensively about wildlife and encouraged them to visit this “beautiful” location “added Mr. Dubey.

The annual “Great Migration,” when more than a million wildebeest and other herd animals move to the rolling grasslands of Maasai Mara, is something Mr. Khan told friends he would see in person when he left for home on July 24.

Together with another Indian guy and a Kenyan driver, Mr. Khan went missing on the evening of July 22. The Indian instructor who had her hand severed for an exam

Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai, a 36-year-old Indian, was the second visitor from India and also entered Nairobi on a tourist visa. There is little known about Mr. Kidwai, who lived in Dubai and was from the northern Indian city of Lucknow.

He was referred to as an “information and communication technology expert” who had a “private life” in Kenyan media sources.

His wife Ambreen Kidwai stated in a letter to the Indian High Commission in Nairobi in July that her husband had been traveling to Kenya since February.

