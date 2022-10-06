Will a nuclear test be carried out by North Korea at the Congress of China?

On September 3, 2017, North Korea conducted its most recent nuclear test.

The explosion set off a magnitude 6.3 earthquake along the North Korea-China border.

At the time, Chinese President Xi Jinping was getting ready to host the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa.

The underground detonation, Pyongyang’s sixth such test, set off an explosion that caused a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that rattled residences along the North Korea-China border and reignited concerns about nuclear contamination in the region. Additionally, it caused a 3.5-meter shift in the mountainside slopes where North Korea’s subterranean test sites were located (11.5 feet).

The test—declared a “perfect success” by Pyongyang and reportedly included a hydrogen bomb—cashed in on months of increasing weapon launches, including those of long-range missiles capable of striking the United States.

The nuclear test was immediately denounced by analysts in China and the US as an “insult” to Beijing, which has long been North Korea’s main ally and trade partner, as well as a “diplomatic embarrassment” for Xi, who at the time was slated to be confirmed for a second term as the Communist Party’s leader. Beijing has long been North Korea’s chief ally and trade partner.

China’s response was to adopt US-led UN Security Council sanctions that choked off North Korea’s fuel supply and demanded the return of about 100,000 North Korean workers whose labor abroad was paying for their government’s nuclear program.

North Korea’s military aspirations have only risen during the past five years, though.

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has sped up the development of his country’s nuclear and missile arsenal after denuclearization negotiations with former US President Donald Trump collapsed spectacularly in 2019. This year, Kim oversaw the firing of intercontinental and hypersonic missiles and passed a new law authorizing preemptive nuclear attacks in the event of an attack on North Korea’s leadership and vital assets.

As North Korea watchers prepare for the Communist Party of China’s five-yearly congress this month, where Xi is anticipated to be elected to an unprecedented third term, there is a growing sense of déjà vu among observers as fears of a seventh North Korean nuclear test intensify.

The US holds its midterm elections on November 7, and South Korea’s spy service informed the legislature last week that the window for the new atomic test may be between October 16 and November 7. This is the first day that 2,300 Communist Party members convene in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

Some analysts were first taken aback by that opinion.

Others, though, claim that Kim is utterly unconcerned with China’s worries and that his main focus is on obtaining a functioning nuclear missile, which he asserts is the only deterrent against “hostile forces.”

