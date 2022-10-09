Woman dies in Oswestry hit-and-run accident

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Oswestry, Shropshire.

A vehicle drove over a kerb and struck two people who were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the car and its driver.

A woman, age 22, was killed in a collision in Oswestry that involved a hit-and-run driver.

According to the West Mercia Police, a vehicle drove over a kerb and struck two individuals in front of the Grill Out takeaway located on Willow Street at approximately 2:50 BST.

They were both transported to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance at the same time. As soon as they arrived, the woman had already passed away, and the other person had only suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, the vehicle, which may be a Volvo in a champagne or light gold colour, as well as the driver have not been located as of yet.

“Following the tragic event that took the life of the woman, her loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers.

“This is certainly a scary situation, and I want to reassure you that we are doing everything that we can to find the car and its driver,” Detective Inspector Paul Bettison said.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the event and may have video footage of it on their mobile phone, dash cam, or from a surveillance camera of the incident itself or the car in the moments preceding up to the incident to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

We have reason to think that the vehicle was occupied by more than one passenger, and I would like to extend an invitation to those individuals to come forward.

