Woman kills and decapitated friend

A woman was convicted of killing and beheading her companion in order to take over her estate. In June 2021, Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was murdered at her home in north-west London by 38-year-old Jemma Mitchell. She then drove to Devon and dumped the body there.

Tourists in Salcombe, 200 miles from Ms. Chong’s home in Wembley, discovered her headless bones.

Mitchell faked a will in an effort to get money for home improvements.

The trial at the Old Bailey heard that Ms. Chong, also known as Deborah, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had experienced mental health issues.

According to testimony given to the jury, the pair—both devout Christians—met through a church group and grew close, with Mitchell serving as Ms. Chong’s “spiritual healer.”

Ms. Chong initially promised to contribute £200,000 to Mitchell’s £4 million, decaying property in north-west London for renovations, but she then withdrew her offer and suggested that Ms. Mitchell sell the home, which had been in her family for generations, and take the money instead.

Ms. Chong vanished shortly after, and her remains weren’t found in a wooded area for 16 days.

In that time, Mitchell sent a WhatsApp message to Ms. Chong’s lodger and submitted a bogus report via email to a missing people charity claiming the 67-year-old had left to visit her relatives for a year in order to clear her brain.

She also wrote Ms. Chong had planned to stay "somewhere close to the ocean". The court was informed by a radiologist who evaluated Ms. Chong's wounds that she had probably received a blow to the head from a weapon. When detectives examined Mitchell's home, they discovered Ms. Chong's personal and financial records as well as a will that Mitchell had written on his computer after Ms. Chong had away. Ms. Chong's estate, estimated to be worth £700,000, had been designated to Mitchell and her mother as the beneficiaries. The defendant, who held a degree in osteopathy, had denied any involvement in Ms. Chong's death but had boasted online of her award-winning proficiency in human dissection. CCTV footage, however, showed her entering Ms. Chong's house with a sizable blue suitcase, which the prosecution claimed contained the murder kit, and leaving five hours later with the case and another bag. According to police experts, Mitchell's handling of the blue case, which was captured on CCTV and played to the jury, suggested that it now had a higher weight. The smaller bag, according to the prosecution, included all of Ms. Chong's financial records. The jury was informed that Mitchell went to St Thomas' Hospital in central London later that evening to receive treatment for a broken finger she claimed she had jammed in a door. The body was placed into the luggage 15 days later, on June 26, 2021, and Mitchell travelled to Devon to dispose of it before returning to London. The following day, vacationers found Ms. Chong's severed body in the woods, and a few days later, her skull was located nearby in some underbrush. Mitchell declined to testify during her trial, but according to her defence, the prosecution failed to establish either her involvement or that Ms. Chong was actually murdered. Mitchell briefly closed her eyes when the verdict was announced while she was still in the dock. Afterwards, Judge Richard Marks praised the police team for their "excellent and extremely thorough investigative work". Now it is known that she was also found guilty of violating a family member non-molestation order. On Friday, Mitchell will get his punishment after the jury reached a verdict following nearly eight hours of deliberation.

