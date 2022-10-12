Women are allowed to make the Hajj and Umrah without a male guardian

Women from all over the world can now perform Umrah and the Hajj without a mahram.

This decades-long rule was altered by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

Anyone with a valid visa can undertake the Hajj and Umrah

According to Saudi Arabia, women from all over the world can now perform Umrah and the Hajj without the need for a mahram (blood-related) or male guardian.

According to Arab News, the announcement ending the Kingdom’s decades-long rule was made by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, during a news conference.

According to the Hajj Minister, anyone with a valid visa can undertake the Hajj and Umrah and travel to any city in the nation. He continued, “There is no set quota for Umrah pilgrims.

Al-Rabiah claimed that steps are being done to ensure that most Umrah pilgrims possibly arrive.

Without a mahram, women may perform the hajj or umrah if they are accompanied by “reliable women or secure companionship.” This is the viewpoint of the Maliki and Shafi’i scholars, according to Ahmed Saleh Halabi, advisor for Hajj and Umrah Services.

A woman is permitted to perform the Hajj and Umrah without a mahram’s companionship, according to a fatwa supervisor at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in Egypt named Abbas Shoman, who made this declaration in March, according to Halabi.

According to Faten Ibrahim Hussein, a former advisor to the Hajj Minister, pilgrims are given access to all necessary facilities to undertake the Hajj and Umrah in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

According to Hussein, “allowing women to undertake Umrah without the requirement of a mahram makes life easier for them because many of them live in challenging social circumstances and may not be able to find a mahram or it may cost them a lot, while they are anxious to perform Umrah.”

