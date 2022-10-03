Zahedan: Iran security forces killed at least 41 people

Melek Mosso cuts her hair on stage to show sympathy with Iranian women
Melek Mosso shaved her long hair in support of Iranian women protesting...
The Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO, based in Norway, said on Sunday that at least 41 people were killed by Iranian security forces during hostilities that broke out last week in the city of Zahedan in the southeast province of Sistan-Baluchistan.
IHR charged security forces with “bloodily suppressing” a demonstration that broke out in Zahedan on Friday following prayers over allegations that a police commander in the port city of Chabahar, also in Sistan-Baluchistan province, had raped a 15-year-old Sunni Baluch girl.
It stated that the regional NGO Baluch Activists Campaign had verified the identity of individuals who had been killed (BAC). In Zahedan, five Revolutionary Guardsmen, according to Iran, were slain in what official media referred to as a “terrorist incident.”
