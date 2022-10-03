Advertisement
date 2022-10-03
Edition: English

Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  World
  Zahedan: Iran security forces killed at least 41 people
Zahedan: Iran security forces killed at least 41 people

Articles
Zahedan: Iran security forces killed at least 41 people

  • The Iran Human Rights NGO (IHR) charges security forces with “bloodily suppressing.”
  • A demonstration broke out in Zahedan.
  • Clashes broke out over allegations that a police commander raped a 15-year-old Sunni Baluch girl.
The Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO, based in Norway, said on Sunday that at least 41 people were killed by Iranian security forces during hostilities that broke out last week in the city of Zahedan in the southeast province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

IHR charged security forces with “bloodily suppressing” a demonstration that broke out in Zahedan on Friday following prayers over allegations that a police commander in the port city of Chabahar, also in Sistan-Baluchistan province, had raped a 15-year-old Sunni Baluch girl.

It stated that the regional NGO Baluch Activists Campaign had verified the identity of individuals who had been killed (BAC). In Zahedan, five Revolutionary Guardsmen, according to Iran, were slain in what official media referred to as a “terrorist incident.”

