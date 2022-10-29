Zelensky claims Russia’s mobilized forces unprepared

Advertisement
Edition: English
Zelensky claims Russia's mobilized forces are unprepared

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia may need a new wave of sending people to war.
  • He says the Russian mobilized troops are poorly trained and equipped.
  • The mobilization order got off to a bumpy start and turned out to be contentious in Russia.
The new troops are inadequate for combat, despite Russia’s boasts about the tens of thousands of reservists who have strengthened its military in recent weeks. Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, stated on Friday.

“Today the enemy reports about the alleged completion of their mobilization, about the alleged unnecessity of new waves of deployment of Russian citizens to the front,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. “We feel quite the opposite at the frontline. Russia is trying to increase pressure on our positions using the mobilized, but they are so poorly trained and equipped, so crudely used by the command, that it suggests that soon Russia may need a new wave of sending people to war.”

He went on to say that preparations are being made in Ukraine for the possibility that Russian leadership may hunt for other opportunities to extend the conflict.

For context: In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed that the call for mobilization has been finished and that the target goal of 300,000 mobilized individuals has been met.

The mobilization order got off to a bumpy start and turned out to be contentious in Russia. It sparked protests and raised worries from rights groups that ethnic minorities were targeted for deployment in disproportionate numbers.

