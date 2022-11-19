Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • 19 illegal immigrants are caught smuggling: Texas
19 illegal immigrants are caught smuggling: Texas

19 illegal immigrants are caught smuggling: Texas

Articles
Advertisement
19 illegal immigrants are caught smuggling: Texas

19 illegal immigrants are caught smuggling: Texas

Advertisement
  • DPS has stopped 19 illegal immigrants in human smuggling attempts and a stash house.
  • Three automobiles with 15 illegal immigrants were stopped.
  • Laredo agents spotted suspicious activity in Texas.
Advertisement

19 illegal immigrants were apprehended in human smuggling attempts and a stash house along the Southern Border.

The Texas Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol helped DPS stop the immigrants in Webb County.

Three automobiles with 15 illegal immigrants were stopped Thursday evening.

Laredo agents spotted suspicious activity involving two automobiles.

Four illegal immigrants were found in the cargo area of a Chevrolet SUV.

A Dodge SUV parked near a motel. The van contained seven illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

Troopers pursued a third car seen leaving a stash house. Four illegal immigrants were found in the halted vehicle.

DPS CID agents found four more illegal immigrants in the stash home.

Four incidences netted 19 illegal immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Border Patrol has been notified.

Merced Aguilar and Kilmar Alexander Garcia Portillo were detained for smuggling people.

Also Read

Tim Rushlow, a former member of Little Texas, wed Kelly Woodring
Tim Rushlow, a former member of Little Texas, wed Kelly Woodring

Tim Rushlow, the former lead singer of Little Texas, had no idea...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Turkey earthquake rescue operations to end, says government
Turkey earthquake rescue operations to end, says government
Son calls Laurel Aldridge's disappearance
Son calls Laurel Aldridge's disappearance "a nightmare"
Man aged 60 dies in caravan fire on Oxfordshire farm
Man aged 60 dies in caravan fire on Oxfordshire farm
Humza Yousaf ,Ash Regan launch bids to become SNP leader
Humza Yousaf ,Ash Regan launch bids to become SNP leader
Man arrested over murder of woman in Ludwell Valley Park
Man arrested over murder of woman in Ludwell Valley Park
UK defense spending is top priority, says Penny Mordaunt
UK defense spending is top priority, says Penny Mordaunt
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story