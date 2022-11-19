19 illegal immigrants are caught smuggling: Texas

DPS has stopped 19 illegal immigrants in human smuggling attempts and a stash house.

Three automobiles with 15 illegal immigrants were stopped.

Laredo agents spotted suspicious activity in Texas.

19 illegal immigrants were apprehended in human smuggling attempts and a stash house along the Southern Border.

The Texas Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol helped DPS stop the immigrants in Webb County.

Three automobiles with 15 illegal immigrants were stopped Thursday evening.

Laredo agents spotted suspicious activity involving two automobiles.

Four illegal immigrants were found in the cargo area of a Chevrolet SUV.

A Dodge SUV parked near a motel. The van contained seven illegal immigrants.

Troopers pursued a third car seen leaving a stash house. Four illegal immigrants were found in the halted vehicle.

DPS CID agents found four more illegal immigrants in the stash home.

Four incidences netted 19 illegal immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Border Patrol has been notified.

Merced Aguilar and Kilmar Alexander Garcia Portillo were detained for smuggling people.

