2/3 of adults worry about Christmas dinner

According to a survey, 2/3 of adults worry they can’t afford Christmas dinner.

The Salvation Army commissioned a poll that estimated the cost of Christmas dinner at £7.50 per person. Since the survey was conducted on 22 October, the cost has grown.

Those over 65 (81%) and in the east of England (80%) are most concerned.

38% are likely to forgo meals if they face an unexpected expense like a broken boiler.

Dean Pallant, Lt. Col., Salvation Army: “Christmas shouldn’t be sad.

If so many people are scared they can’t afford Thanksgiving, it’s a sign that poverty is spreading.

14% of people can’t afford to buy their children a Christmas present, and 18% plan to warm up in a free building.

Lt Col Pallant said measures announced in the autumn statement show the government is trying to help, but “its ability to stop the creep of poverty has been dangerously reduced”

He continued, “We expect this Christmas to be one of our busiest ever and are providing emergency food parcels and Christmas dinner for older people.”Our Present Appeal gives gifts to kids who wouldn’t have anything on Christmas.

“We offer a warm area in many of our buildings to people who can’t heat their houses and support rough sleepers so they don’t spend a frigid Christmas on the streets.”

In October, the ONS reported that nearly half of UK adults had trouble paying energy bills, rent, or mortgages.

Tax hikes and inflation are surpassing earnings.

John, a 64-year-old Middlesbrough volunteer, told the Salvation Army survey: “My relatives can’t afford to have me for Christmas dinner, so I’ll remain home.

“I’ll have sandwiches for lunch because buying and cooking food will be too expensive.

“I’ll have a bad Christmas.”

Government spokesperson: “We recognize people are struggling with rising prices, so we’re protecting millions of the most vulnerable households with a £37bn package of support, including at least £1,200 in direct payments and saving households an average of £900 on energy bills this winter, plus £150 in extra support for disabled people and £300 per household for pensioners.

The government’s Household Support Fund was increased by £500m to help vulnerable families in England pay for essentials.

