The attack took place in the occupied West Bank.

It was the deadliest incident for Israel since it boosted West Bank raids in March.

Ben-Gvir has a history of criminal convictions for racist provocation.

A Palestinian who murdered three Israelis near a Jewish community in the occupied West Bank was hailed as a hero by Islamist militants on Tuesday, hours before Israel swore in lawmakers who would return Benjamin Netanyahu to power as the head of a hard-right government.

The attack in the industrial zone of the Ariel settlement, according to Israeli officials, was carried out by a knife-wielding guy who was later killed by a soldier. It was the deadliest incident for Israel since it boosted West Bank raids in March.

Since then, dozens of Palestinians, including militants and civilians, have been slain, escalating the Palestinians’ resentment over their long-frustrated ambitions for statehood.

Israel, in defiance of international condemnation, has populated the West Bank with Jewish settlers, viewing the territory as a biblical inheritance and security bulwark.

The Religious Zionism party, led by extremist West Bank settlers, ranked third in Israel’s election on November 1, making it the potential number two partner in the next coalition under the conservative Likud party, which got the most votes.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, co-head of Religious Zionism, tweeted regarding the Ariel incident, “Only an iron fist will cut down terrorism,” adding that he would demand wider open-fire restrictions for soldiers.

The ascent of Ben-Gvir, who has a history of criminal convictions for racist provocation and backing for an illegal Jewish militant group, has also sparked concern among Israel’s 21 percent Arab minority.

He claims to have moderated and desires the position of police minister. Netanyahu assured reporters that a coalition agreement will be reached “soon.”

President Isaac Herzog addressed the Knesset before to the swearing-in of 120 new members, stating that the Ariel attack “shall not succeed in rattling our might and our cohesion.”

“Our domestic arguments reflect the power of our democracy,” he said, encouraging legislators to watch out for “minorities who are fearful that their needs will not be on the agenda.”

The Palestinian health ministry identified the man shot during the Ariel rampage as an 18-year-old resident of a nearby community.

After entering the industrial zone, where both Israelis and Palestinians work, he allegedly began stabbing individuals and rammed at least one person while attempting to flee.

According to Israeli officials, he was authorized to operate in the industrial zone and had no known extremist affiliations.

In Washington, the U.S. government is headquartered. The State Department expressed grave concern over the violence in the occupied West Bank.

“We convey profound condolences to the families and loved ones of the Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children, who have been killed in the past 48 hours,” stated spokeswoman Ned Price.

Israel criticizes the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has limited authority in the West Bank, for failing to manage terrorist groups such as the Islamist Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, rejects peace with Israel, and celebrated the Ariel attack.

The Palestinian Authority, which is extremely unpopular in the West Bank, claims that Israel has tied its hands and that it cannot prevent violence against Palestinians by settlers protected by the army.

Palestinians “will not accept that Israeli occupation continues forever”, PA President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement. “We will take serious and decisive steps to protect the rights of our people and end the reckless Israeli escalation.”

