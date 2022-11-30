Ordering frozen Kobe beef croquettes will take 30 years.

Ordering frozen Kobe beef croquettes from Asahiya in Takasago City, Hyogo Prefecture, will take 30 years.

No typo. 30.

Asahiya sold Hyogo prefecture meats, including Kobe beef, for decades before adding beef croquettes after WWII.

These deep-fried potato and meat dumplings became an internet sensation in the early 2000s, causing huge lines.

Bad business idea

Asahiya’s “Extreme Croquettes” are one of four Kobe beef croquettes. Need it now? Premier Kobe Beef Croquettes have a 4-year waitlist.

Asahiya’s third-generation owner began selling products online in 1999. “We trialed Extreme Croquettes then.”

Nitta grew up in Hyogo touring farms and meat auctions with his father.

At age 30, he took over his father’s shop.

After a few years of e-commerce, he learned people were reluctant to buy top beef online.

He made a brave choice then.

Extreme Croquettes cost JPY270 ($1.8) per. Nitta claims the beef in each costs JPY400 ($2.7).

“We developed economical and delectable croquettes to demonstrate our shop’s philosophy and encourage customers to taste our Kobe beef.

Asahiya made 200 croquettes a week in their shop’s kitchen to prevent financial loss.

“We sell beef from friends. Our business solely serves Hyogo-produced Kobe beef, Kobe pork, and Tajima chicken. Nitta thinks the shop’s style predates her ownership.

Nitta’s grandfather used to bike to Sanda with a handcart to pick up fruit.

“Our shop had links with local cattle farmers around that time,” Nitta says.

Increased production and popularity

Extreme Croquettes’ low price belies their high-quality ingredients. No preservatives, daily freshness. Kobe beef and potatoes from a local ranch are used.

Nitta pushed the ranch to cultivate potatoes in cow manure. Potato stems are fed to cows, forming a cycle.

Locals and media eventually noticed his innovative approach. Asahiya’s croquettes became popular after a report in the early 2000s.

“We stopped selling them in 2016 because of the 14-year wait. Nitta said they considered cancelling orders but received many requests to continue.

Asahiya resumed croquette orders in 2017 but boosted prices.

“We upped the price to JPY500-JPY540 with tax. Since Kobe beef exports began, beef prices have increased, therefore croquette production still loses money, explains Nitta.

200 croquettes every week have become 200 per day.

Nitta laughs at his money-losing business plan, “Extreme Croquettes.”

“We’re told to recruit more people and manufacture croquettes faster, but I don’t know a store owner that does that to increase their deficit. I’m sorry they waited. If I prepare and send croquettes quickly, the shop will go bankrupt.”

Half of the individuals who taste the croquettes end up eating Kobe beef, so it’s a good marketing approach.

Mission: Increase Kobe beef consumption

Five Extreme Croquettes cost JPY2,700 ($18.40).

The shop sends consumers a newsletter with the latest shipment estimate.

A week before delivery, the shop confirms with patient consumers.

“Some people’s email addresses have changed. We call them to tell them the delivery date. Nitta says they can alter their address online or when we call.

Croquette orders were placed 10 years ago.

30-years of unprofitable orders can be difficult, especially as Kobe beef and labor prices climb.

Nitta’s motivation is deeper.

“I had orders from remote islands when I started selling croquettes online. Most had seen Kobe beef on TV but never had it because they had to go to cities. I realized many individuals haven’t tried Kobe beef. I kept offering croquettes as a trial and Kobe beef if they liked it. Nitta began the business for this reason, thus she didn’t mind a deficit.

A cancer patient who was ready to have surgery ordered Extreme Croquettes.

“Our croquettes reportedly motivated a patient to undergo surgery. Nitta comments, “That astonished me.”

Since then, the patient has placed additional orders.

After tasting Nitta’s croquettes, a patient called and said, “I hope to live long without cancer.”

“I remember. The comment moved Nitta.

By promoting Kobe beef croquettes, he intends to boost the local industry.

Thanks. By being recognized, I can help the entire business, not just my shop, by introducing people to Kobe beef. Nitta wants everyone to consume Kobe beef, not only from his shop.

Beef croquettes now

Asahiya presently has two locations: Takasago and Kobe. It only ships beef croquettes domestically.

Nitta says travelers can visit Asahiya’s Kobe shop to buy “Tor Road” and “Kitanozaka” croquettes, named after neighboring streets.

Each “Kitanozaka” costs JPY360 ($2.5). “Tor Road” costs JPY460 ($3.1) for short loin and chuck.

Nitta ages the beef and potatoes for 40 days to make them sweeter.

The 58-year-old entrepreneur is considering expanding.

“I’d want to create a little eating area. Our Kobe shop is popular,” he explains. If it becomes a restaurant, our neighbors may be annoyed since we supply their meat.

