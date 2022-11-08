263 women competing for seats in the House for US election

Internet misinformation about midterm elections spreads online
Former US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the legitimacy of...
This year’s midterm elections in the United States feature a total of 309 women seeking election to either the House of Representatives, the Senate, or the governorship of their respective states.
The situation can be broken down as follows:
There are 263 women competing for seats in the House, 106 of whom are incumbents, 45 of whom are seeking open seats, and 112 of whom are challenging incumbents.
There are 106 Democrats and 112 Republicans among the women candidates.
There are 21 women standing for seats in the Senate, all of them belong to either the Democratic Party or the Republican Party.
There are three different contests for the Senate in which women are competing against one another.
This year’s gubernatorial races feature a record-breaking number of women candidates, with 25 women vying for the position of governor. In states like Arkansas, Georgia, and Iowa, where there has never been a woman elected to the position of governor before, a victory for a female candidate might make history.
Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.