263 women competing for seats in the House for US election

This year’s midterm elections in the United States feature a record-breaking number of women candidates.

263 women are competing for seats in the House of Representatives, and 21 women are standing for Senate seats.

25 women are vying for the position of governor in their respective states.

Advertisement

This year’s midterm elections in the United States feature a total of 309 women seeking election to either the House of Representatives, the Senate, or the governorship of their respective states.

The situation can be broken down as follows:

There are 263 women competing for seats in the House, 106 of whom are incumbents, 45 of whom are seeking open seats, and 112 of whom are challenging incumbents.

There are 106 Democrats and 112 Republicans among the women candidates.

There are 21 women standing for seats in the Senate, all of them belong to either the Democratic Party or the Republican Party.

There are three different contests for the Senate in which women are competing against one another.

Advertisement

This year’s gubernatorial races feature a record-breaking number of women candidates, with 25 women vying for the position of governor. In states like Arkansas, Georgia, and Iowa, where there has never been a woman elected to the position of governor before, a victory for a female candidate might make history.

Also Read Internet misinformation about midterm elections spreads online Former US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the legitimacy of...