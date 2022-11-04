4 children dies and 2 others injures in a house fire in Iowa

A house fire in Mason City, Iowa claims the lives of four children and injures two others.

The ages of the deceased ranged from 3 to 12.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but investigators do not believe that it was intentionally started.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a house fire in northern Iowa claimed the lives of four children and injured two other people.

At approximately five in the morning, fire crews from Mason City were dispatched to an older residence located in a neighborhood not far from the downtown area of the city.

According to a press release issued by the Mason City Fire Department, firefighters who arrived on the scene reported seeing flames on both the first and second levels of the residence.

John Michael Mcluer, 12 years old; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10 years old; Drako Mcluer, 6 years old; and Phenix Mcluer, 3 years old; these are the ages of the four children that were found dead.

The burns suffered by John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, were reportedly treated at a hospital after being reported by the fire department.

The fire department stated that they had not found the cause of the fire, but they did not believe that it was intentionally started.

Approximately 27,000 individuals call Mason City, Ohio, their home. It is located 110 miles to the north of Des Moines in the northern part of Iowa.

