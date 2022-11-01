Man who threw petrol bombs at an immigration center in Dover have been disclosed.

Details about the man who threw petrol bombs at an immigration center in Dover yesterday have been disclosed.

Kent Police identified him after finding him deceased at a local petrol station.

The suspect is a 66-year-old white guy, but his identity is unknown.

Suella Braverman claimed the attack was not a “terrorist act,” and police are searching his High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, home.

The home secretary told the Commons: ‘Officers discovered that two to three incendiary devices had been hurled at the Home Office premises.

‘The suspect was recognized, promptly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit checked for risks. Kent Police do not consider this a terrorism incident. Two minor injuries were lucky. It’s shocking.

I think of everyone affected. Police update me regularly.

I appreciate the need for answers, but investigators need room.

After the individual threw petrol bombs with fireworks at the center in Kent at 11.20am, emergency crews arrived.

‘Kent Police officers investigating an incident at the immigration center in Dover on Sunday are being aided by colleagues from Thames Valley Police to carry out a warrant at a residence in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Monday 31 October.

The suspect, a 66-year-old High Wycombe man, was found dead at a nearby gas station.

