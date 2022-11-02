71-year-old man dies six weeks after hit by 15-year-old boy

A 71-year-old man dies after fighting for his life for six weeks following the September 15 attack.

The child was taken into custody at the scene and charged with assaulting a man older than 65.

Police will declare the incident as a homicide.

A 71-year-old man dies after he was struck in the face by a 15-year-old boy outside a Manhattan pizzeria.

Brad Boonshaft fought for his life for six weeks following the September 15 attack, but died on Sunday, according to authorities.

After a “brief verbal encounter,” the child repeatedly struck the elderly man in the head, rendering him unconscious.

The elderly man was then abandoned at 2 Bros Pizza on Eighth Avenue near West 25th Street.

The New York City Medical Examiner determined that Boonshaft died from injuries sustained during the battle; hence, his death will be investigated as a homicide.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers from the 10th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an attack at 288 Eighth Avenue.

When medical personnel came, they discovered Boonshaft lying on the ground with a severe head injury.

The police stated that they will not identify the adolescent owing to his age, but the accusations against him could be upgraded at his next Family Court hearing.

Booncraft was brought to Bellevue Hospital on October 30 with a subdural hematoma and died of his injuries there, according to investigators.

This occurred three streets from where 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern was shoved to her death in March.

The person accused of pushing her is 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza, who has twice rejected plea agreements and is currently awaiting trial on Rikers Island.

