Edition: English
8 people kills by landslide on Italian island of Ischia

  • A landslide occurred on the island of Ischia in Italy on Saturday, leaving behind ruined structures and infrastructure.
  • As of Monday, there are still five people who have not been located or identified.
  • The Italian government has begun delivering €2 million ($2.08 million) in assistance to the local population.
At least eight people have been reported to have lost their lives as a result of a landslide that occurred on the island of Ischia in Italy on Saturday. The landslide left behind ruined structures and destroyed transportation infrastructure.

As of Monday, there were five people who had not been located or identified, as stated by the governor of the Campania Prefecture in Italy.

On Sunday, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared a state of emergency due to “exceptional flood and landslide occurrences” in the Gulf of Naples as a result of the heavy rainfall that occurred there.

The town of Casamicciola Terme, which is located on the island of Ischia, appears to have sustained significant damage, as seen by images and videos that were distributed by both local and national authorities.

The island is located in the seas off the coast of Italy, to the west of Naples, and it is considered to be part of the Campania region.

The governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, said in a statement on Monday that the region had allocated around $4 million “to meet the most immediate needs relating to the Ischia landslide.”

He added the administration would “ensure adequate services for displaced families housed in temporary shelters.”

At a news conference on Sunday, the governor stated that homes on Ischia that did not comply with the local building code were partly to blame for the damage, and he added that these homes must be demolished as a result.

According to a statement released over the weekend, the Italian government has also begun delivering €2 million ($2.08 million) in help and assistance to the local population that was affected by the landslide.

