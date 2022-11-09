Police in India arrest nine people in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse.

It killed at least 134 people.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Gujarat.

According to police, nine persons have been detained in connection with the suspension bridge collapse that occurred on Sunday in Gujarat, a state in western India, and claimed at least 134 lives.

According to senior police officer Ashok Kumar Yadav, the suspects are all connected to Oreva, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of electrical goods that provided maintenance on the 230-meter-long bridge in the town of Morbi. Only last week did the bridge reopen following repairs.

According to Yadav, the nine people include two managers, two ticket clerks, two contractors, and three security officers.

According to Yadav, a special investigative team is looking into the incident as they are being investigated for culpable homicide that does not constitute murder.

Around 6:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, the small bridge gave way into the river, killing at least 134 people, including 30 children, who were celebrating Diwali in the riverside hamlet.

According to Gujarat’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, 200 persons are believed to have been on the bridge at the time a cable at one end appears to have snapped.

The bridge, which was constructed more than a century ago, is only 1.25 meters (four feet) wide and forms an entrance to Morbi, a town that still has the architectural legacy of British occupation.

images taken there On Monday, there were people gathered along the damaged metal footbridge that dangled at an acute angle into the river.

According to district official Vishal Kanjaria, search operations involving hundreds of workers from local, state, and federal disaster relief teams as well as the Indian military are scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

As of Monday night, 170 people had been saved, according to Vishal Kanjaria, a representative of the Morbi district administration. Though the precise breakdown is yet unknown, some patients are still in hospitals while others have gone home.

Sanghavi did not mention the number of those missing when speaking at a news conference in the early hours of Monday, but footage on social media showed dozens of people in the river when the bridge collapsed.

People were seen grasping the cables and bridge remnants in TV footage while rescue teams made their way to them, according to Reuters. Some managed to scale the demolished building and make their way to the riverbanks, while others swam to safety.

According to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the victims’ families will receive compensation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Ahead of a Gujarat state election, Modi stated in a speech on Monday that his “heart is full with compassion and is with the families of those suffering.”

“A commission to look into the occurrence has been formed by the state government. The nation’s citizens can rest assured that no effort would be spared in the relief and rescue operations, Modi stated.

Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, declared that the state government would provide each family of a deceased person the equivalent of $5,000 in compensation and each injured person would receive $600.

He wrote, “I send my sympathies to the relatives of the individuals who lost their lives in the tragedy.

