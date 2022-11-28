A man dies after fire at Edenvale Crescent in Belfast

Advertisement
A fire that broke out in a house in east Belfast has resulted in the death of a man.

The incident took place just after 20:00 GMT on Sunday at Edenvale Crescent, which is located off of Belmont Road.

According to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), the organisation responded to the incident with three fire appliances in addition to the Fire Emergency Support Service.

According to a statement released by the NIFRS, firefighters put out the blaze by using breathing apparatus and two jets of water. They didn’t leave the scene until 22:16 local time.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

The authorities have requested that anyone who may have information about the fire get in touch with them.

