After Russian assaults, Ukraine fights to restore electricity

Nearly a week after Russian missile strikes devastated energy infrastructure across Ukraine, the country still struggles to restore full power.

Ukrenegro’s power grid operator said the electricity shortfall rose marginally from Monday due to emergency plant shutdowns and increased winter use.

As of 11am today, “electricity producers provide 70% of Ukraine’s electricity demand,” the operator announced on Telegram.

“Seven waves of Russian missile attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure caused the energy shortage,” they said.

Russia began regularly attacking Ukraine’s energy system in early October, causing outages and water shortages.

The Ukrainian authorities recommended energy conservation to avoid blackouts.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private electricity generator, stated it will lower electricity supply by 60% for Kyiv consumers due to cold weather.

