Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • After Russian assaults, Ukraine fights to restore electricity
After Russian assaults, Ukraine fights to restore electricity

After Russian assaults, Ukraine fights to restore electricity

Articles
Advertisement
After Russian assaults, Ukraine fights to restore electricity

After Russian assaults, Ukraine fights to restore electricity

Advertisement
  • The shortfall rose marginally from Monday due to emergency plant shutdowns and increased winter use.
  • Electricity producers provide 70% of Ukraine’s electricity demand.
  • Russia began regularly attacking Ukraine’s energy system.
Advertisement

Nearly a week after Russian missile strikes devastated energy infrastructure across Ukraine, the country still struggles to restore full power.

Ukrenegro’s power grid operator said the electricity shortfall rose marginally from Monday due to emergency plant shutdowns and increased winter use.

As of 11am today, “electricity producers provide 70% of Ukraine’s electricity demand,” the operator announced on Telegram.

“Seven waves of Russian missile attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure caused the energy shortage,” they said.

Russia began regularly attacking Ukraine’s energy system in early October, causing outages and water shortages.

The Ukrainian authorities recommended energy conservation to avoid blackouts.

Advertisement

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private electricity generator, stated it will lower electricity supply by 60% for Kyiv consumers due to cold weather.

Also Read

Ukraine war: While the Pope calls minority ethnic soldiers “cruel”
Ukraine war: While the Pope calls minority ethnic soldiers “cruel”

The Pope's remarks that some minority groups of soldiers had acted worse...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
68-times 999 caller finds drunk in bed in Newark
68-times 999 caller finds drunk in bed in Newark
Murder probe launches after man dies from injuries
Murder probe launches after man dies from injuries
Redcar and Cleveland Council faces £1.2m sewage bill
Redcar and Cleveland Council faces £1.2m sewage bill
Russian businessman arrests in oligarchs investigation
Russian businessman arrests in oligarchs investigation
Third charge after two boys stabs to death in London
Third charge after two boys stabs to death in London
Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing from UK care
Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing from UK care
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story