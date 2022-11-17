Alaa Abdel Fattah badly affected by hunger strike, says family

Ms. Seif said the family would “share the full details” later on Thursday.

The most well-known political prisoner in Egypt, Abdel Fattah, is now serving a sentence of five years in prison for allegedly “spreading fake news” in a post that he made on social media.

In April, he started a partial hunger strike in protest over his conditions and the Egyptian authorities’ unwillingness to enable British diplomats to have access to consular services. He would only consume a maximum of 100 calories per day during this time.

The last time his family visited him in prison was on October 24, exactly one week before he made the decision to quit eating completely. In addition, he began withholding water on November 6, which was timed to coincide with the beginning of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. He did this in the hopes of increasing the pressure on the Egyptian government.

Advertisement

His mother, Laila Soueif, was informed by officials from the correctional facility on Thursday of the previous week that he had undergone an unnamed “medical intervention.”

This week, he wrote her letters dated Saturday and Monday in which he informed her that he had first began drinking water and then finished his hunger strike. The letters were dated this week.