Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Alaa Abdel Fattah badly affected by hunger strike, says family
Alaa Abdel Fattah badly affected by hunger strike, says family

Alaa Abdel Fattah badly affected by hunger strike, says family

Articles
Advertisement
Alaa Abdel Fattah badly affected by hunger strike, says family

Alaa Abdel Fattah

Advertisement
  • Alaa Abdel Fattah, a British-Egyptian democracy activist, has ended his hunger strike.
  • His family was able to visit him for the first time in a month.
  • He is serving a sentence of five years in prison for allegedly “spreading fake news”.
Advertisement

For the first time in a month, Alaa Abdel Fattah’s family was able to pay him a visit in prison in Egypt. Abdel Fattah is a British-Egyptian democracy activist who has been imprisoned in Egypt.

According to his sister, Mona Seif, his health has “severely worsened” as a direct result of the hunger strike he began two weeks ago and continued until Monday, when he finally decided to cease it.

“But at least they [their mother and sister] got to see him, and he needed to see the family so much,” she added.

Advertisement

Ms. Seif said the family would “share the full details” later on Thursday.

Advertisement

The most well-known political prisoner in Egypt, Abdel Fattah, is now serving a sentence of five years in prison for allegedly “spreading fake news” in a post that he made on social media.

In April, he started a partial hunger strike in protest over his conditions and the Egyptian authorities’ unwillingness to enable British diplomats to have access to consular services. He would only consume a maximum of 100 calories per day during this time.

The last time his family visited him in prison was on October 24, exactly one week before he made the decision to quit eating completely. In addition, he began withholding water on November 6, which was timed to coincide with the beginning of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. He did this in the hopes of increasing the pressure on the Egyptian government.

Advertisement

His mother, Laila Soueif, was informed by officials from the correctional facility on Thursday of the previous week that he had undergone an unnamed “medical intervention.”

This week, he wrote her letters dated Saturday and Monday in which he informed her that he had first began drinking water and then finished his hunger strike. The letters were dated this week.

Also Read

British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah ends hunger strike – letter
British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah ends hunger strike – letter

Alaa Abdel Fattah, a British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist, has ended his seven-month hunger...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story