Anthony Albanese calls Xi Jinping’s visit ‘positive and constructive’

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, held a “positive and constructive” meeting in Beijing.

The specifics of those bilateral talks between Australia and China have now been shared with us here.

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, said in a statement released after the meeting that he and the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, discussed trade, consular, and human rights issues during a “positive and constructive” meeting that was “another important step towards the stabilisation of the Australia-China relationship.”

Before the meeting, which lasted slightly longer than a quarter of an hour, Albanese had stated that he was looking forward to having a productive conversation and commended the fact that “both sides have worked to stabilise the relationship based upon mutual respect and mutual benefit.”

The importance of our bilateral relationship was emphasised by Albanese, among other things.

